Ukrainian defenders repel over 170 Russian attacks over past day – General Staff

A total of 172 combat clashes took place on all fronts over the past day. The Russians were most active on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 8 October

Quote: "A total of 172 combat clashes were recorded at the front over the past 24 hours. The Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts remain the hottest spots."

Details: The Russians launched four missile attacks using seven missiles, 72 airstrikes using 122 aerial bombs and 1,508 kamikaze drone strikes. In addition, Russian forces fired 4,420 times on Ukrainian troops’ positions and populated areas, including 117 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the Kharkiv front, six combat clashes occurred. The battles occurred near the settlements of Vovchansk and Starytsia.

A total of 25 combat engagements took place on the Kupiansk front near Synkivka, Novoselivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova and Kruhliakivka over the past day.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 20 Russian attacks near Makiivka, Hrekivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Torske and Serebrianka Forest.

On the Kramatorsk front, four combat clashes took place in the vicinity of Chasiv Yar and Stupochky over the past day.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians, supported by attack and bomber aircraft, conducted 12 attacks near Toretsk, Dyliivka and Nelipivka.

Ukrainian defenders repelled 26 assaults on the Pokrovsk front. The Russians concentrated their efforts in the vicinity of Lysivka and Selydove, where they conducted more than half of the assaults. Moreover, Ukrainian defenders stopped the Russians’ attempts to break through the defences near Novotoretsk, Kalynove, Krutyi Yar, Novohrodivka and Mykolaivka.

Ukrainian forces continue to hold the front on the Kurakhove front near Tsukuryne, Zhelanne Druhe, Hirnyk, Novoselydivka, Hostre, Heorhiivka and Katerynivka, where the Russians carried out 37 attacks.

Ukrainian defenders repelled three assaults near Bohoiavlenka on the Vremivka front.

Russian troops carried out two unsuccessful attempts to attack Ukrainian units near Robotyne on the Orikhiv front.

The Russian military suffered seven defeats when attacking Ukrainian defensive lines on the Prydniprovske front.

The situation on the Huliaipole and Siversk fronts remains unchanged. The Russians conducted constant attacks on civilian infrastructure and Ukrainian positions and used combat aircraft.

Russian forces are maintaining a military presence on the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, conducting mortar and artillery bombardments of settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation. They are also carrying out sabotage and reconnaissance activities.

Ukrainian defence forces are continuing operations in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. According to available data, the Russians carried out 17 airstrikes using 24 aerial bombs in Kursk Oblast.

Ukraine’s Air Force and Rocket Forces and Artillery struck three artillery systems and six areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated, a fuel and lubricants storage point and an Osa anti-aircraft missile system.

