Ukrainian President's Office: Date of Second Peace Summit to be set after end of October

Dariia Zarivna, advisor to the head of the Ukrainian President's Office, has stated that the date of the second Global Peace Summit has yet to be chosen, but it would be decided after the end of October.

Source: Zarivna in a comment to Telegraf outlet, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zarivna said that "the second Peace Summit will not have taken place yet" in November but "everything for its preparation should be ready by then".

Later, she announced on Telegram that a series of thematic conferences on each point of the Peace Formula will be held throughout October.

Quote: "The last such conference will take place on 30-31 October. The date of the Second Peace Summit will be determined after the thematic conferences have finished."

Background:

According to media reports, Ukraine had planned to arrange the second Peace Formula Summit before the US presidential election on 5 November.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had earlier expressed the hope that the preparation material for the second Peace Summit would be completed by November.

