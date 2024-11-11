Ukraine presents concepts for post-war recovery

At the 29th UN Climate Change Conference, which began on Monday, 11 November, in Baku, Azerbaijan, Ukraine’s pavilion is focused on the topic of recovery.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources

Details: As reported, the pavilion content emphasises the main principle of recovery – build back greener, along with the need for compensation for environmental damage caused by Russian aggression.

The ministry said that the pavilion showcases environmental initiatives from the Ukrainian government, businesses and public sector.

Quote: "These include digital farming technologies, developments in renewable energy and demining, startups that produce paper from fallen leaves, CO₂ capture technologies, eco-friendly alternatives to polystyrene, mobile printing facilities and other Ukrainian innovations already used in the US, the UK and Japan."

The Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources also noted that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in 2022, Russia has committed over 6,500 environmental crimes. Greenhouse gas emissions total 180 million tonnes, nearly 3 million hectares of forests have been damaged due to the war, and 139,000 sq. km of land has been mined, which is three times the area of Switzerland.

Background: Ukraine has plans to establish a National Agency for Surmounting the Consequences of Armed Aggression by the Russian Federation so as to create a consolidated claim for reparations.

