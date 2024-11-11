All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine presents concepts for post-war recovery

Viktor VolokitaMonday, 11 November 2024, 15:50
Ukraine presents concepts for post-war recovery
Ukraine’s Pavilion. Photo: Ukraine at COP29

At the 29th UN Climate Change Conference, which began on Monday, 11 November, in Baku, Azerbaijan, Ukraine’s pavilion is focused on the topic of recovery.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources

Details: As reported, the pavilion content emphasises the main principle of recovery – build back greener, along with the need for compensation for environmental damage caused by Russian aggression.

Advertisement:

The ministry said that the pavilion showcases environmental initiatives from the Ukrainian government, businesses and public sector. 

Quote: "These include digital farming technologies, developments in renewable energy and demining, startups that produce paper from fallen leaves, CO₂ capture technologies, eco-friendly alternatives to polystyrene, mobile printing facilities and other Ukrainian innovations already used in the US, the UK and Japan." 

The Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources also noted that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in 2022, Russia has committed over 6,500 environmental crimes. Greenhouse gas emissions total 180 million tonnes, nearly 3 million hectares of forests have been damaged due to the war, and 139,000 sq. km of land has been mined, which is three times the area of Switzerland.

Advertisement:

Background: Ukraine has plans to establish a National Agency for Surmounting the Consequences of Armed Aggression by the Russian Federation so as to create a consolidated claim for reparations.

Support UP or become our patron!

Ukrainewar
Advertisement:

Germany to transfer 4,000 mini-Taurus drones to Ukraine – Bild

Erdogan to propose freezing war in Ukraine and postponing NATO membership at G20 summit – Bloomberg

US allows long-range strikes only in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where North Korean troops are present – media

Political decision that should never have been made is reversed – CEPA expert on permission for long-range strikes

Russian troops to focus on capturing Ukrainian frontline cities in winter

Trump's son calls those responsible for authorising long-range strikes on Russia "imbeciles"

All News
Ukraine
Russians accumulate missiles and ready to carry out large-scale attacks on Ukraine
Scholz reiterates his desire to speak with Putin "soon"
Russians conduct over half of their attacks on Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts
RECENT NEWS
09:46
Macron doesn't rule out agreeing to conversation with Putin
09:26
German chancellor candidate ready to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles if elected
09:24
Germany to transfer 4,000 mini-Taurus drones to Ukraine – Bild
09:19
Erdogan to propose freezing war in Ukraine and postponing NATO membership at G20 summit – Bloomberg
08:45
Ukraine's air defence forces down eight drones in five oblasts, three of them disappear from radar
08:44
Language that Putin understands – Polish foreign minister on US decision on permission for long-range strikes
08:39
updatedLe Figaro informs about France and the UK's permission to strike deep into Russia, but later changes message
08:35
US allows long-range strikes only in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where North Korean troops are present – media
08:31
Situation on battlefield in Ukraine is tense: almost 150 combat clashes in one day, with half occurring on 2 fronts
08:00
Russia loses 1,560 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 15 tanks in one day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: