Russians accumulate missiles and ready to carry out large-scale attacks on Ukraine

The Centre for Countering Disinformation (CDC) at Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council has reported that Russian forces accumulated cruise missiles at their airfields in order to carry out large-scale attacks on Ukraine.

Source: Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Centre for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, on Telegram

Quote: "As I said, the Russians have everything ready for large-scale attacks. They have enough missiles; they have accumulated them at strategic aircraft airfields and they are still accumulating them. Jets are also ready."

Details: Kovalenko said that the Russians' practice of simulated launches was also part of keeping aircraft ready for action. "And the enemy uses this for psychological pressure," he said.

Background: On the morning of Monday, 11 November, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that eight Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers had taken off, later launching cruise missiles. However, the missile launches were probably just simulations.

