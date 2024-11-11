All Sections
Scholz reiterates his desire to speak with Putin "soon"

Iryna Balachuk, Iryna KutielievaMonday, 11 November 2024, 09:28
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Photo: Facebook

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has once again stated that he would like to have a conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Tagesschau, a German television news service

Details: Scholz mentioned that he had resolved to talk to Putin "at the right time".

"But I am a responsible politician and I won’t do this alone," he said, adding that dialogue with Putin would require many contacts and discussions with other people. 

He also noted that this issue must be discussed with Ukraine.

When asked about the timing for such talks, the Chancellor responded "soon".

Background:

  • In October, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed his readiness to hold talks with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin on a just peace in Ukraine. 
  • The Kremlin said that Putin was ready to talk to Scholz, but the Kremlin had not yet received any proposals from Berlin.
  • Scholz last spoke to Putin in late 2022.

