Russians attack Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts over 100 times in one day

A total of 187 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day. The Russians were most active on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 50 and 57 attacks respectively.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 12 November

Quote: "The situation at the front remains difficult. The enemy, using its advantage in personnel and equipment, is continuously attacking our positions. Ukrainian defenders steadfastly withstand the pressure of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on them."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians launched eight unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian positions near the city of Vovchansk. The settlement of Kozacha Lopan was struck by aircraft, with two guided bombs dropped by the Russians.

On the Kupiansk front, three Russian attacks occurred. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled the Russian assaults near the settlements of Kindrashivka, Novoplatonivka and Kolisnykivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians actively deployed aircraft. They used guided bombs to attack the settlements of Zarichne, Lyman and Yampolivka. The Russians also launched 10 attacks on Ukrainian positions, trying to break through defensive positions near Hrekivka, Nevske, Terny, Novomykhailivka and Serebrianka.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled one Russian assault near the village of Vyimka. The Russians also launched airstrikes on the settlements of Zakіtne, Dronivka and Siversk.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians actively deployed aircraft, attacking three times near the city of Chasiv Yar but achieving no success.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians launched four assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 50 Russian offensive actions near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Promin, Hryhorivka, Krutyi Yar, Petrivka, Pustynka, Ukrainka and Lysivka. The Russians concentrated their main efforts towards the settlements of Selydove and Promin.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 57 Russian attacks. The Russians most actively tried to advance near the settlements of Illinka, Novoselydivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Voznesenka, Novodmytrivka, Maksymilianivka, Dalnie, Antonivka, Katerynivka, Kreminna Balka, Sontsivka, Zori and Kurakhove.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians launched 14 assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Trudovoe, Makarivka, Novodarivka and Rivnopil. They actively used bomber and assault aircraft to strike in the area.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, launched an attack on Ukrainian positions near the village of Novoandriivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians unsuccessfully tried to push Ukrainian units out of their positions five times. The Russians also struck the settlements of Odradokamianka and Vesele with unguided rockets.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are actively using artillery and aircraft from Russian territory to target Ukrainian settlements.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces are continuing to inflict significant losses on Russian manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russian offensive potential in the rear.

