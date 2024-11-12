All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russian Arctic LNG 2 project reduces gas production to almost zero – Bloomberg

Oleksii ArtemchukTuesday, 12 November 2024, 14:04
Russian Arctic LNG 2 project reduces gas production to almost zero – Bloomberg
Arctic LNG 2. Photo: Getty Images

Russia's Arctic LNG 2 project has reduced production from gas fields to almost zero in November 2024 due to Western sanctions.

Source: Bloomberg

Details: It was noted that the fields feeding the plant pumped an average of 0.4 million cubic metres of gas per day on 1-10 November.

Advertisement:

Bloomberg estimated that this is a drop of more than 90% from the average production in October. This is also the lowest average production level for the project since at least September 2023.

Even during pre-commissioning and commissioning of the first Arctic LNG 2 train in the fourth quarter of 2023, its fields produced between 2 million and almost 14 million cubic metres per day.

Arctic LNG 2 is key to Russia's ambitions to increase LNG exports and develop the Northern Sea Route. Over the past year, it has been the subject of several waves of Western sanctions.

Advertisement:

The plant's design capacity is 19.8 million tonnes of LNG per year, but currently, only one production line is in operation, capable of producing 6.6 million tonnes per year.

Background

  • The Arctic LNG 2 gas terminal in Russia has suspended the liquefaction process due to restrictions imposed by Western sanctions that complicate the transportation and sale of products.
  • Russia uses a network of shell companies stretching from Dubai to China to transport gas from the Arctic LNG 2 project.

Support UP or become our patron!

Russiagas
Advertisement:

Germany to transfer 4,000 mini-Taurus drones to Ukraine – Bild

Erdogan to propose freezing war in Ukraine and postponing NATO membership at G20 summit – Bloomberg

US allows long-range strikes only in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where North Korean troops are present – media

Political decision that should never have been made is reversed – CEPA expert on permission for long-range strikes

Russian troops to focus on capturing Ukrainian frontline cities in winter

Trump's son calls those responsible for authorising long-range strikes on Russia "imbeciles"

All News
Russia
Moldova issues letter of protest to Russia over election interference and Russian drones
Drugs, pressure and deception – Russian media tell how Russian Defence Ministry recruits Russians for war
32% of Ukrainians ready for territorial concessions to Russia for peace, but 58% are opposed – poll
RECENT NEWS
09:46
Macron doesn't rule out agreeing to conversation with Putin
09:26
German chancellor candidate ready to transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine if elected
09:24
Germany to transfer 4,000 mini-Taurus drones to Ukraine – Bild
09:19
Erdogan to propose freezing war in Ukraine and postponing NATO membership at G20 summit – Bloomberg
08:45
Ukraine's air defence forces down eight drones in five oblasts, three of them disappear from radar
08:44
Language that Putin understands – Polish foreign minister on US decision on permission for long-range strikes
08:39
updatedLe Figaro informs about France and the UK's permission to strike deep into Russia, but later changes message
08:35
US allows long-range strikes only in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where North Korean troops are present – media
08:31
Situation on battlefield in Ukraine is tense: almost 150 combat clashes in one day, with half occurring on 2 fronts
08:00
Russia loses 1,560 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 15 tanks in one day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: