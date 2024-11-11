Executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russians remain unpunished – ISW

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) experts have analysed reports of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russians and noted that these acts remain unpunished by Russian field commanders.

Source: ISW

Details: The ISW reports that Ukrainian officials continue to speak of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russians.

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office announced on 9 November that it was investigating a video showing Russian forces executing a captured and unarmed Ukrainian soldier in violation of the Geneva Convention on Prisoners of War.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets mentioned that he sent a letter to the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross regarding the war crime reports.

ISW has repeatedly reported on previous footage reports of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian military personnel and noted a broader trend of Russian mistreatment of Ukrainian POWs across different parts of the front, which appear to be condoned if not explicitly approved by some Russian commanders and go unpunished by Russian field commanders.

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways on 10 November:

Ukrainian forces struck Russian ammunition warehouses in Bryansk Oblast during a large-scale Ukrainian drone strike against Russia on the night of 9-10 November.

Ukrainian officials continue to report Russian executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs).

Russian forces recently advanced on the Pokrovsk front.

