Russian troops carry out series of mechanised attacks on Kurakhove front – ISW, photo

Russian forces have carried out a series of mechanised attacks near Kurakhove, using heavy armoured vehicles. Russian troops were seen advancing towards a number of settlements.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: The ISW reports that Russian forces carried out two company-sized mechanised assaults near and south of Kurakhove, western Donetsk Oblast.

In one of these assaults on Zaporizka Street, Russian forces deployed 12 armoured vehicles. Ukrainian artillery and drones managed to destroy three tanks and six infantry fighting vehicles. Concurrently, three Russian infantry groups made unsuccessful attempts to cross the Vovcha River north of Kurakhove.

On 11 November, geolocation data indicated Russian forces advancing in the village of Dalne, with a mechanised assault involving at least nine armoured vehicles recorded there. Ukrainian artillery and tanks succeeded in destroying two Russian tanks and six armoured vehicles during this offensive. Elements of the 20th Motorised Rifle Division (part of the 8th Army of the Southern Military District) were involved in the assault.

On 12 November, Ukrainian military observer Kostiantyn Mashovets noted that forward units of the Russian 20th Motorised Rifle Division (part of the 8th Combined Arms Army of the Southern Military District) participated in the Russian advance toward Dalne.

Additionally, Russian forces are carrying out mechanised assaults near Katerynivka and Antonivka, aiming to adjust the front line in western Donetsk Oblast.

Quote: "ISW continues to assess that further Russian advances into Dalne and west of the settlement could force Ukrainian forces to withdraw from positions in the pocket north and northeast of Vuhledar, allowing Russian forces to advance along the C051104 highway relatively uncontested and further pressure Ukrainian positions in Kurakhove from the south."

ISW map

Details: On 12 November, Russian troops continued to advance in other areas of the Kurakhove and Vuhledar fronts. Russian milbloggers claimed that their troops had also advanced north of Kurakhove near Voznesenka, but ISW found no evidence to support this claim.

Russian forces conducted offensive operations on several fronts:

directly near Kurakhove;

north-west of Kurakhove near Novodmytrivka, Sontsivka and Zoria;

north of Kurakhove near Novoselydivka, Voznesenka and Kreminna Balka;

east of Kurakhove near Maksymilianivka;

south of Kurakhove near Dalne;

north-east of Vuhledar near Illinka, Antonivka and Katerynivka;

north-west of Vuhledar near Trudove on 11 and 12 November.

Russian sources claim that the deterioration of weather conditions on the Kurakhove front does not significantly affect the pace of Russian troop advance.

Quote: "Elements of the Russian 238th Artillery Brigade (8th CAA) and drone operators of the "Aleppo" detachment of the 1472nd Motorised Rifle Regiment (68th Army Corps [AC], Eastern Military District [EMD]) are reportedly operating in the Kurakhove direction.

Mashovets stated that elements of the Russian Eastern Grouping of Forces are attacking towards Rozlyv (northwest of Vuhledar and north of Shakhtarske) and that elements of the Russian Central Grouping of Forces and the 8th CAA (Southern Military District [SMD]) are attacking towards Andriivka (west of Kurakhove)."

To quote ISW’s Key Takeaways on 12 November:

Russian forces recently advanced during two company-sized mechanised assaults within and south of Kurakhove in western Donetsk Oblast.

Geolocated footage confirms reports that an explosion damaged the Ternivska Dam at the Kurakhivske Reservoir on 11 November.

Recent Western and Ukrainian estimates about the size of the Russian force grouping in Kursk Oblast do not represent a significant inflection, as Russian forces have spent several months gathering forces for a future counteroffensive effort to expel Ukrainian forces from Russian territory.

Ukrainian military officials warned that Russian forces may intensify assaults in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in the near future.

Select Russian defence officials appear to be contradicting Russian [leader – ed.] Vladimir Putin's recent assertion that Russia is not interested in forming a unified security bloc against the West.

Russian forces recently advanced near Toretsk and Kurakhove and in Kursk Oblast.

The Russian military reportedly continues to coerce conscripts into signing Russian military service contracts, likely as part of ongoing crypto-mobilisation efforts.

