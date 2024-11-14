All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukrainian-made remote fire control module to be used by Ukrainian forces

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 14 November 2024, 10:53
Ukrainian-made remote fire control module to be used by Ukrainian forces
The new remote control module. Photo: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has approved and authorised a Ukrainian-made Pernach remote control module for use by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Details: A 7.62 mm machine gun and a control system unit with a battery and camera can be mounted on the Pernach turret.

Advertisement:

Operators can control the module from a safe hiding place using a remote control and FPV glasses, which transmit the image from the module’s video camera.

Support UP or become our patron!

weaponsMinistry of Defence
Advertisement:

Germany to transfer 4,000 mini-Taurus drones to Ukraine – Bild

Erdogan to propose freezing war in Ukraine and postponing NATO membership at G20 summit – Bloomberg

US allows long-range strikes only in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where North Korean troops are present – media

Political decision that should never have been made is reversed – CEPA expert on permission for long-range strikes

Russian troops to focus on capturing Ukrainian frontline cities in winter

Trump's son calls those responsible for authorising long-range strikes on Russia "imbeciles"

All News
weapons
Seoul to reassess arms decision for Ukraine after Trump's victory, media says
Russia sends film studio's military equipment from 1950s to war
Ukraine to allocate record US$1.3 billion to arms manufacturers in 2025
RECENT NEWS
09:26
German chancellor candidate ready to transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine if elected
09:24
Germany to transfer 4,000 mini-Taurus drones to Ukraine – Bild
09:19
Erdogan to propose freezing war in Ukraine and postponing NATO membership at G20 summit – Bloomberg
08:45
Ukraine's air defence forces down eight drones in five oblasts, three of them disappear from radar
08:44
Language that Putin understands – Polish foreign minister on US decision on permission for long-range strikes
08:39
updatedLe Figaro informs about France and the UK's permission to strike deep into Russia, but later changes message
08:35
US allows long-range strikes only in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where North Korean troops are present – media
08:31
Situation on battlefield in Ukraine is tense: almost 150 combat clashes in one day, with half occurring on 2 fronts
08:00
Russia loses 1,560 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 15 tanks in one day
07:32
Russian strike on Sumy: death toll rises to 11, number injured reaches 89
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: