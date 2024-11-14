Ukrainian-made remote fire control module to be used by Ukrainian forces

The new remote control module. Photo: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has approved and authorised a Ukrainian-made Pernach remote control module for use by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Details: A 7.62 mm machine gun and a control system unit with a battery and camera can be mounted on the Pernach turret.

Operators can control the module from a safe hiding place using a remote control and FPV glasses, which transmit the image from the module’s video camera.

