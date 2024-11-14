All Sections
Russians attack Sloviansk, damaging kindergarten and university

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 14 November 2024, 12:19
Russians attack Sloviansk, damaging kindergarten and university
Smoke after an explosion. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces attacked the town of Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, on the morning of 14 November, damaging high-rise buildings, administrative buildings of a pedagogical university and a kindergarten.

Source: Vadym Liakh, Head of Sloviansk City Military Administration

Quote: "The city was attacked again. There were two explosions in the Lisnyi district. High-rise buildings, administrative buildings of a pedagogical university, a kindergarten, a supermarket and private cars were damaged."

Details: Liakh said that there had been no casualties. 

