Russians attack Sloviansk, damaging kindergarten and university

Russian forces attacked the town of Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, on the morning of 14 November, damaging high-rise buildings, administrative buildings of a pedagogical university and a kindergarten.

Source: Vadym Liakh, Head of Sloviansk City Military Administration

Quote: "The city was attacked again. There were two explosions in the Lisnyi district. High-rise buildings, administrative buildings of a pedagogical university, a kindergarten, a supermarket and private cars were damaged."

Advertisement:

Details: Liakh said that there had been no casualties.

Support UP or become our patron!