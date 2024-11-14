Russians attack Sloviansk, damaging kindergarten and university
Thursday, 14 November 2024, 12:19
Russian forces attacked the town of Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, on the morning of 14 November, damaging high-rise buildings, administrative buildings of a pedagogical university and a kindergarten.
Source: Vadym Liakh, Head of Sloviansk City Military Administration
Quote: "The city was attacked again. There were two explosions in the Lisnyi district. High-rise buildings, administrative buildings of a pedagogical university, a kindergarten, a supermarket and private cars were damaged."
Advertisement:
Details: Liakh said that there had been no casualties.
Support UP or become our patron!