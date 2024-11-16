All Sections
National Guard publishes video of destruction of US$10m Russian air defence system

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 16 November 2024, 12:55
National Guard publishes video of destruction of US$10m Russian air defence system
A Russian Buk-M1 surface-to-air missile system. Photo: RIA Novosti

The UAV strike unit of the 27th Pechersk Brigade of the National Guard has successfully destroyed a costly Russian Buk-M1 surface-to-air missile system.

Source: Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry 

Details: The National Guard revealed that the Russian air defence system was detected during reconnaissance operations "in one of the most active sectors of the front", though the exact location was not disclosed.  

The system was completely obliterated with an estimated value of US$10 million.

