Russian attack damages three transformer substations in Kyiv

Three transformer substations belonging to DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy firm, have been destroyed or damaged as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv.

Source: a statement from DTEK’s press service

Quote: "Three DTEK transformer substations in the Holosiivskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts have been destroyed or damaged. Power grids are also damaged," the statement said.

Advertisement:

Power engineers are already working on the ground. Most households will soon have backup power sources.

Background:

On the morning of 8 July, Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russia had scrambled Tu-95 bombers from the Olenya airfield.

Later, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that the Russians had launched missiles and guided aerial bombs on Ukraine, causing an air-raid warning to be issued across the country. Explosions rocked Kyiv and a number of other cities.

Support UP or become our patron!