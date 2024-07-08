All Sections
Russian attack damages three transformer substations in Kyiv

Economichna PravdaMonday, 8 July 2024, 12:57
Russian attack damages three transformer substations in Kyiv
Destroyed transformer substations. Collage: Ukrainska Pravda

Three transformer substations belonging to DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy firm, have been destroyed or damaged as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv.

Source: a statement from DTEK’s press service

Quote: "Three DTEK transformer substations in the Holosiivskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts have been destroyed or damaged. Power grids are also damaged," the statement said.

Power engineers are already working on the ground. Most households will soon have backup power sources.

Background: 

  • On the morning of 8 July, Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russia had scrambled Tu-95 bombers from the Olenya airfield.
  • Later, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that the Russians had launched missiles and guided aerial bombs on Ukraine, causing an air-raid warning to be issued across the country. Explosions rocked Kyiv and a number of other cities.

