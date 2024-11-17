All Sections
3 people killed and 9 wounded in Russian attack on Kherson and oblast

Roman Petrenko, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 17 November 2024, 19:10
Bus, attacked by Russian forces in Kherson. Screenshot

Russian forces attacked Kherson and nearby hromada on 17 November, killing three civilians and injuring nine. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram 

Details: Authorities say a man, 58, and a woman aged 51 were killed.

Two other men, 37 and 39, received a blast injury and shrapnel wounds. They are in the hospital now.

Later, a bus was also attacked by the Russian forces in Kherson's Korabelnyi district.

The glass in the vehicle was shattered by debris, however neither the driver nor the passengers were wounded.

Later, a woman, 67, sought medical attention after being injured in a Russian attack in Kherson about 14:30.

Doctors diagnosed her with a blast injury.

Update: Mrochko later reported the third victim of the Russian attack on Kherson: a  man, 52, was killed in the Tsentralnyi district of Kherson at about 15:00. As a result of the Russian attack, he suffered a blast injury that killed him.

Mrochko also reported another injured individual, a woman aged 70. At 15:30, she was injured by Russian bombardment in the city's Tsentralnyi district. The woman sustained a contusion, as well as a blast injury and closed craniocerebral injury. The victim was inside when the attack occurred.

Later, the head of the Kherson Military Administration reported that three injured individuals from the village of Antonivka had been taken to a Kherson hospital: a woman, 38, and two men aged 31 and 33. They sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds during the attack, which occurred at around 16:00.

A man, 61, sought medical help after sustaining a blast injury and shrapnel wounds when Russian forces dropped explosives from a drone at around 14:30 in the Dniprovskyi district. Medical professionals provided him with the necessary care.

"As of now, three fatalities and nine injuries have been confirmed as a result of Russian occupation forces attack on our hromada," stated Mrochko.

