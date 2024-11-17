Ukraine's border guards repel Russian assault near Vovchansk, killing 12 soldiers – video

Servicemen of Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service repelled the assault of Russian forces in the vicinity of Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Ukraine’s State Border Service

Details: With two infantry detachments, the Russians attempted to storm the position held by the Kramatorsk Border Guard Detachment on the Vovchansk front.

Before the assault, the weather began to deteriorate, and snow fell. The Russian forces prepared their advance with massive 120-mm mortars. Then they began an assault from the front and left flank, with two infantry fighting vehicles providing fire support.

На Вовчанському напрямку прикордонники відбили ворожий штурм pic.twitter.com/Q7Q6CiMtcd — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) November 17, 2024

The State Border Service soldiers engaged in a two-hour battle. After half of the assailants were killed, the border guards suggested that the Russian soldiers surrender and save their lives.

According to the border guards, the Ukrainian forces destroyed two Russian infantry fighting vehicles with the aid of aerial reconnaissance and brothers-in-arms from neighbouring positions. Only two captured Russians remained alive, while the rest – 12 soldiers – lay dead on the fresh snow that covered Kharkiv Oblast.

