Russians kill fisherman in attack on Sumy

On Sunday 17 November, a fisherman was killed in a Russian attack on Sumy's Shostka district.

Source: Ukraine’s Office of the Prosecutor General on Facebook

Quote: "According to the investigation, on 17 November 2024, at approximately 13:00, invaders from the Russian Federation fired artillery at the civilian infrastructure of Znob-Novhorodske in the Shostka district.

Advertisement:

The enemy attack killed a man, 73, who was fishing on the lake.

A medical facility and seven private houses were damaged ."

Support UP or become our patron!