Heat supply cut off in Shostka, Sumy Oblast, due to Russian attack

The Russians launched a Shahed airstrike on critical infrastructure facilities of Shostka hromada, Sumy Oblast on the evening of 12 November, which resulted in a heat supply interruption in the city of Shostka. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: According to the authorities, emergency services are currently working at the site of the attack. The consequences of the attack are being confirmed.

Quote: "Rapid response measures are being taken to restore heat supply as soon as possible."

