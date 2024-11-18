Situation on battlefield in Ukraine is tense: almost 150 combat clashes in one day, with half occurring on 2 fronts

Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 149 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with the Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts, where the Russians attacked over 70 times in total, remaining the hottest spots.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 18 November

Quote: "The situation on the battlefield remains tense. The enemy, using its superiority in manpower and equipment, relentlessly attacks our positions. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the invaders' pressure and inflicting maximum losses on the enemy."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians, actively using bomber aircraft, unsuccessfully stormed Ukrainian defenders' positions near the settlements of Vovchansk and Starytsia four times.

On the Kupiansk front, 10 Russian attacks occurred. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Kucherivka, Kruhliakivka, Zahryzove and Kolisnykivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked six times, trying to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Tverdokhlibove, Hrekivka, Novoiehorivka, Terny and Cherneshchyna.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian forces repelled one attack near the village of Verkhnokamianske.

On the Kramatorsk front, one combat clash occurred near the village of Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians, actively using bomber aircraft, launched three attacks towards the settlements of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 32 Russian assault and offensive actions near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Yurivka, Hryhorivka, Pustynka and Petrivka.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine's defence forces repelled 42 Russian attacks. The Russians most actively tried to advance near the settlements of Nova Illinka, Berestky, Voznesenka, Sontsivka, Zoria, Maksymilianivka, Dalne, Kurakhove, Katerynivka, Yelyzavetivka and Antonivka.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians launched eight assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Trudove, Novodvorivka, Rivnopillia and Rozdolivka, in addition to airstrikes with assault and bomber aircraft on Velyka Novosilka.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians did not conduct any active operations.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian defenders repelled one Russian attack near the village of Novoandriivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians tried to push Ukrainian units out of their position four times.

The Ukrainian operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast is ongoing. Russian aircraft continue to level its own villages and cities. The Russians conducted 26 airstrikes over the past day, using 33 guided aerial bombs.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are actively using artillery and aircraft from Russian territory to target Ukrainian settlements.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces are continuing to inflict significant losses on Russian manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russian offensive potential in the rear.

