Language that Putin understands – Polish foreign minister on US decision on permission for long-range strikes

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has welcomed US President Joe Biden's decision, which, according to unofficial reports, allowed Ukraine to use long-range missiles on the territory of Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Source: Sikorski on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sikorski stated that he sees Biden's decision as a response to the involvement of North Korean forces in the war and the recent large-scale missile attack on Ukraine, describing it as "a language that Putin understands".

Advertisement:

Quote: "A victim of aggression has the right to defend itself. Strength deters, while weakness provokes."

Background:

The New York Times, citing US officials, reported that US President Joe Biden has for the first time authorised Ukrainian forces to use long-range ATACMS missiles to strike Russian territory.

Axios noted that this decision concerns Kursk Oblast and is intended as a response to the involvement of North Korean military personnel in the conflict.

Support UP or become our patron!