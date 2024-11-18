All Sections
Language that Putin understands – Polish foreign minister on US decision on permission for long-range strikes

Mariya YemetsMonday, 18 November 2024, 08:44
Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski. Stock photo: Getty Images

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has welcomed US President Joe Biden's decision, which, according to unofficial reports, allowed Ukraine to use long-range missiles on the territory of Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Source: Sikorski on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sikorski stated that he sees Biden's decision as a response to the involvement of North Korean forces in the war and the recent large-scale missile attack on Ukraine, describing it as "a language that Putin understands".

Quote: "A victim of aggression has the right to defend itself. Strength deters, while weakness provokes." 

Background

  • The New York Times, citing US officials, reported that US President Joe Biden has for the first time authorised Ukrainian forces to use long-range ATACMS missiles to strike Russian territory.
  • Axios noted that this decision concerns Kursk Oblast and is intended as a response to the involvement of North Korean military personnel in the conflict.

