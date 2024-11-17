All Sections
Calls will not stop Putin, next weeks will be decisive – Polish PM

Ivanna Kostina, Roman PetrenkoSunday, 17 November 2024, 15:58
Donald Tusk. Stock photo: Getty Images

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Russia's latest attack against Ukraine proved the ineffectiveness of telephone diplomacy.

Source: Donald Tusk on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda 

Details: The Prime Minister of Poland claims that telephone diplomacy will not replace the real support of Ukraine from the whole West.

Quote: "No-one will stop Putin with phone calls. The attack last night, one of the biggest in this war, has proved that telephone diplomacy cannot replace real support from the whole West for Ukraine.

The next weeks will be decisive, not only for the war itself, but also for our future," Tusk said.

On the night of 16-17 November, Russian forces launched a combined missile and drone attack on Ukraine's energy sector facilities with 210 missiles and UAVs on the night of 16-17 November. Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed 144 of them.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu also strongly condemned Russia's latest large-scale attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stressed that Russia's latest large-scale missile attack on Ukraine is war criminal Vladimir Putin's response to those who have called or visited him recently.

On the afternoon of 15 November, it was reported that Scholz had spoken to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin for the first time in two years. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy labelled the call a "Pandora's box".

