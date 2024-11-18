All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Slovak PM accuses Biden of escalating conflict by allowing ATACMS strikes on Russia

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzMonday, 18 November 2024, 18:11
Slovak PM accuses Biden of escalating conflict by allowing ATACMS strikes on Russia
Robert Fico. Photo: Getty Images

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has criticised the Biden administration’s decision to allow Ukraine to use ATACMS missiles for strikes on Russian territory, claiming this provokes escalation and undermines the possibility of "peace negotiations".

Source: European Pravda, citing Fico's statement on Facebook

Details: Fico believes that US President Joe Biden authorised the use of ATACMS against targets on Russian territory "with a clear goal – to completely derail or delay peace talks".

Advertisement:

Fico stated that he instructed Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár and Defence Minister Robert Kaliňák not to support the US decision at any international forum or in any way.

"This is an unprecedented escalation of tensions," Fico asserted.

The Slovak Prime Minister also expressed surprise at how quickly some European countries backed the US decision, stressing that peace in Ukraine is critically important for Slovakia as its neighbour.

Advertisement:

"Those who want the war in Ukraine to continue are harming national and state interests," he concluded.

Background:

  • Media write that US President Joe Biden has, for the first time, authorised Ukraine to use long-range American weaponry – ATACMS missiles – for strikes on Russian territory.
  • Axios reported that the decision specifically pertains to strikes in Russia’s Kursk Oblast and is intended as a response to North Korea’s involvement in the war.

Support UP or become our patron!

ATACMSRussiaBiden
Advertisement:

Ukraine loses over 40% of its controlled territory in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Reuters

Ukraine's former commander-in-chief believes Europe not ready for long war with Russia

Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to share experience of fighting Wagnerites with Africa

Russia was likely behind poisoning of former Ukrainian President Yushchenko in 2004 – US intelligence

Russian 'kill lists' targeted teachers, journalists, priests, says Ukraine's intelligence head

Trump considers appointing ex-intelligence chief Richard Grenell as special envoy for "Russia-Ukraine conflict" – Reuters

All News
ATACMS
White House avoids direct comments on letting Ukraine use ATACMSs on targets in Russia
Political decision that should never have been made is reversed – CEPA expert on permission for long-range strikes
Trump's son calls those responsible for authorising long-range strikes on Russia "imbeciles"
RECENT NEWS
22:22
Putin bans "childfree propaganda" in Russia
20:58
Ukraine's embassy in Greece demands investigation into attack on Holodomor commemoration
20:53
Ukraine loses over 40% of its controlled territory in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Reuters
20:28
Unknown people with Communist flags attack Ukrainian gathering in Greece
19:43
Zelenskyy supports change of management system in Ukrainian Armed Forces to reduce bureaucracy
19:14
Ukraine's former commander-in-chief believes Europe not ready for long war with Russia
18:24
Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to share experience of fighting Wagnerites with Africa
18:07
Zelenskyy criticises G20 Summit and says Brazilian President showed weak side
17:38
Putin sets task to drive Ukrainian troops from Russia's Kursk Oblast by 20 January – Zelenskyy
17:27
Zelenskyy: We'll see Trump's proposals in January, and we'll have plan to end war
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: