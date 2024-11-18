Slovak PM accuses Biden of escalating conflict by allowing ATACMS strikes on Russia

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has criticised the Biden administration’s decision to allow Ukraine to use ATACMS missiles for strikes on Russian territory, claiming this provokes escalation and undermines the possibility of "peace negotiations".

Source: European Pravda, citing Fico's statement on Facebook

Details: Fico believes that US President Joe Biden authorised the use of ATACMS against targets on Russian territory "with a clear goal – to completely derail or delay peace talks".

Fico stated that he instructed Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár and Defence Minister Robert Kaliňák not to support the US decision at any international forum or in any way.

"This is an unprecedented escalation of tensions," Fico asserted.

The Slovak Prime Minister also expressed surprise at how quickly some European countries backed the US decision, stressing that peace in Ukraine is critically important for Slovakia as its neighbour.

"Those who want the war in Ukraine to continue are harming national and state interests," he concluded.

Background:

Media write that US President Joe Biden has, for the first time, authorised Ukraine to use long-range American weaponry – ATACMS missiles – for strikes on Russian territory.

Axios reported that the decision specifically pertains to strikes in Russia’s Kursk Oblast and is intended as a response to North Korea’s involvement in the war.

