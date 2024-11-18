Ukraine scales up production of Neptune missiles for long-range strikes – Ukraine's defence minister

Rustem Umierov, Ukraine's Defence Minister, has announced the expansion of serial production of R-360 Neptune cruise missiles, enhanced for hitting targets at greater distances.

Source: Umierov during a meeting with Ukrainian missile manufacturers

Quote: "Today, we are increasing the production of Ukrainian missiles. The first 100 missiles have already been produced this year. Serial production of R-360 Neptune cruise missiles has been successfully scaled up, with enhancements for striking targets at longer ranges."

Details: Umierov also mentioned that Ukraine is developing new missile-drones, including the Palianytsia.

