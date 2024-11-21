Ukrainian troops repel 11 Russian attempts to break through defences in Russia's Kursk Oblast in a day – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed 114 times throughout the war zone since the beginning of the day on 21 November. Fighting also rages in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where Ukrainian troops are conducting an operation.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 16:00 on 21 November

Quote: "The operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast continues. Russian warplanes have conducted 15 strikes on their own territory with 22 guided aerial bombs since the beginning of the day."

Details: Ukrainian soldiers also repelled 11 Russian attempts to break through defences. The fighting continues.

The Pokrovsk front has seen the most combat engagements since the beginning of the day on 21 November. The Russians made 30 attempts to push Ukrainian troops from their positions. Ukraine's defence forces successfully repelled 22 Russian attacks, and eight combat engagements are still in progress.

The Russians are also trying to advance on the Kurakhove front, launching 21 attacks in the area. The fighting continues. The Russians dropped seven bombs on the settlement of Andriivka.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian soldiers attacked Ukrainian forces 12 times near the settlements of Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove and Lozova. Five combat engagements are still in progress.

Background: Ukrainian and Russian forces clashed 147 times throughout the war zone on 20 November. Russian troops were actively engaged on the Pokrovsk front.

