Ukrainian Foreign Ministry responds to Putin's missile claims: Ukraine has right to strike legitimate targets in Russia

Russian leader Vladimir Putin, in his latest statement, effectively acknowledged that the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are not actually Russian territory, despite Russia’s official claims to the contrary. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson emphasised that Ukraine has the full right to target any legitimate military objectives in Russia under international law, as per Article 51 of the UN Charter.

Source: Heorhii Tykhyi, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Tykhyi recalled that Ukraine has repeatedly used long-range weapons against targets in temporarily occupied territories. However, he noted that "Putin started to make a fuss only when targets in the territory of Russia were hit".

Quote: "Thus, he [Putin – ed.] clearly understands the difference between actual Russian territory and the territories he is attempting to steal from Ukraine."

"Russia can only blame itself for the consequences of its decision to attack Ukraine," the spokesperson concluded.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that during the latest missile attack on the city of Dnipro, Russia used an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Ukrainska Pravda sources reported that it could have been a Rubezh missile, a potential carrier of nuclear warheads. However, Western sources argued that it was, in fact, an "experimental medium-range ballistic missile".

On the evening of 21 November, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin claimed that during the morning attack on Dnipro, Russia used an Oreshnik medium-range missile.

He also threatened Western nations with strikes following their authorisation for Ukraine to use their missiles to target Russian territory.

