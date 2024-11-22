Ukrainian President's Office says it's working "as usual" despite threat of Russian attack on government quarter

Serhii Nykyforov, spokesperson for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has stated that the Ukrainian President's Office is operating as usual on 22 November, adhering to standard security procedures.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine news agency

Quote from Nykyforov: "The President's Office is working as usual in compliance with standard security measures: if an air-raid warning is issued, we will proceed to shelters."

Background:

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) cancelled a session scheduled for 22 November as MPs were warned of a possible Russian attack on the government quarter.

At the same time, Interfax-Ukraine reported that employees of several government agencies located in the government quarter said they had not received any recommendations or warnings about their work on 22 November.

