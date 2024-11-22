All Sections
Ukrainian President's Office says it's working "as usual" despite threat of Russian attack on government quarter

Iryna BalachukFriday, 22 November 2024, 11:33
Ukrainian President's Office says it's working as usual despite threat of Russian attack on government quarter
Ukrainian President's Office. Photo: President's Office on Facebook

Serhii Nykyforov, spokesperson for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has stated that the Ukrainian President's Office is operating as usual on 22 November, adhering to standard security procedures.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine news agency

Quote from Nykyforov: "The President's Office is working as usual in compliance with standard security measures: if an air-raid warning is issued, we will proceed to shelters."

Background:

  • The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) cancelled a session scheduled for 22 November as MPs were warned of a possible Russian attack on the government quarter.
  • At the same time, Interfax-Ukraine reported that employees of several government agencies located in the government quarter said they had not received any recommendations or warnings about their work on 22 November.

