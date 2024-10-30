All Sections
Ukraine prepares three-point plan for second Peace Summit – Zelenskyy's spokesperson

Ivan Diakonov Wednesday, 30 October 2024, 20:30
Serhii Nykyforov. Photo: Ukrainian President's Office

Ukraine is developing a three-point plan to be presented at the second Peace Summit, Serhii Nykyforov, the press secretary for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has revealed.

Source: Nykyforov during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Preparation for the second Peace Summit is a topic for a separate discussion. Ukraine is developing a plan for submission based on the outcomes of the first Peace Summit and is also crafting a three-point plan to present at the second summit. Ukraine is actively cooperating with the countries of the Global South to enlist their support."

Update: In a comment to Ukrainska Pravda, Nykyforov clarified that the document Ukraine is currently preparing will contain more than three points. In particular, it will contain those points that were presented at the first Peace Summit in Switzerland and those points that will follow the thematic conferences. 

Background:

  • Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha urged states that did not attend the first Peace Summit in Switzerland to participate in the next summit, as the Peace Formula proposed by Kyiv is the only way to achieve a just peace in Ukraine.
  • Earlier, Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, stated that the invitation to the second Peace Summit to a Russian representative should not be interpreted as the start of negotiations with Russia.
  • He also stressed that Ukraine wants to hold the second Peace Summit no sooner than the preparation of a joint plan to implement each point of the Peace Formula is completed.
  • President Zelenskyy expressed hope that the preparatory document for the second Peace Summit would be ready by November. The president also emphasises the need to end the war on Ukrainian terms and believes it is possible to implement the points of the Peace Formula.
  • Zelenskyy is in favour of holding the second Peace Summit in one of the countries of the Global South and has  suggested that India host it.

Support UP or become our patron!

Peace FormulaOffice of the President of Ukraine
