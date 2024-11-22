Russians attack village near Kramatorsk, killing one and wounding two

The village of Krasnotorka on the map. Screenshot: GoogleMaps

Russian forces struck the village of Krasnotorka on the outskirts of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on the morning of 22 November, killing one person and injuring two others.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The village came under enemy fire this morning. Early reports indicate that there were six strikes."

Advertisement:

Details: Filashkin stated that all relevant services are working at the scenes, and the exact aftermath of the attack was being confirmed.

"Be responsible! Evacuate!" he urged.

Support UP or become our patron!