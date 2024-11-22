All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians attack village near Kramatorsk, killing one and wounding two

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 22 November 2024, 12:25
Russians attack village near Kramatorsk, killing one and wounding two
The village of Krasnotorka on the map. Screenshot: GoogleMaps

Russian forces struck the village of Krasnotorka on the outskirts of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on the morning of 22 November, killing one person and injuring two others.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The village came under enemy fire this morning. Early reports indicate that there were six strikes."

Advertisement:

Details: Filashkin stated that all relevant services are working at the scenes, and the exact aftermath of the attack was being confirmed. 

"Be responsible! Evacuate!" he urged.

Support UP or become our patron!

Donetsk Oblastwarcasualties
Advertisement:

updatedAir defence system responds to drone attack in Kyiv, clinic and residential buildings damaged, one person injured

Fifth consecutive Europa League defeat: Dynamo Kyiv loses to Viktoria Plzeň

Journalists identify Belarusian location where Russians tortured Ukrainian POWs – video, photos

Zelenskyy signs historic tax rise into law

Zelenskyy signs law on Ukraine's state budget for 2025

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda journalist: defendants receive suspended sentence, subject to appeal

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Ukrainian partisans in temporarily occupied Donetsk Oblast assist strike on Russian UAV operator unit – photo
Russian forces occupy Dalnie in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts
Russians attack Donetsk Oblast with guided aerial bombs: 6 casualties, housing, power lines and gas pipeline damaged – photos
RECENT NEWS
00:18
updatedAir defence system responds to drone attack in Kyiv, clinic and residential buildings damaged, one person injured
23:06
Norway to assist Poland in protecting key aid hub for Ukraine
22:34
Georgian president joins anti-government protest
21:56
Fifth consecutive Europa League defeat: Dynamo Kyiv loses to Viktoria Plzeň
21:50
Protests erupt in Georgia after government freezes EU accession process
21:06
Zelenskyy to speak with Scholz, whom he previously criticised over call with Putin
21:01
NATO-Ukraine Council to meet in December
20:44
Journalists identify Belarusian location where Russians tortured Ukrainian POWs – video, photos
20:41
Ukrainians Beleniuk and Nasibov among World's Best Wrestlers
20:36
Russians execute four more Ukrainian POWs in Pokrovsk District – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: