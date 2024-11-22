Members of the Atesh movement have assisted Ukrainian forces in striking a Russian unit of attack drone operators on the Toretsk front in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Atesh partisan movement on Telegram

Details: According to the report, an agent of the movement signed a contract with the Russian Armed Forces six months ago and was subsequently sent to a training centre for drone operators. After completing the training, he was assigned to a brigade in an appropriate position and deployed in the combat zone in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast.

Russian training centre. Photo: Atesh movement

Quote: "He provided Ukraine's defence forces with operational information all this time, including the locations of headquarters and ammunition storage points.

Among the transmitted data was information about an enemy unit's offensive plans on the Toretsk front. The location of attack drone operators was revealed and a strike was conducted, resulting in the death of two occupiers and injuries to three others."

