All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukrainian partisans in temporarily occupied Donetsk Oblast assist strike on Russian UAV operator unit – photo

Ivan Diakonov Friday, 22 November 2024, 03:20
Ukrainian partisans in temporarily occupied Donetsk Oblast assist strike on Russian UAV operator unit – photo
Russian training centre. Photo: Atesh movement

Members of the Atesh movement have assisted Ukrainian forces in striking a Russian unit of attack drone operators on the Toretsk front in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Atesh partisan movement on Telegram

Details: According to the report, an agent of the movement signed a contract with the Russian Armed Forces six months ago and was subsequently sent to a training centre for drone operators. After completing the training, he was assigned to a brigade in an appropriate position and deployed in the combat zone in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast.

Advertisement:
Фото:
Russian training centre.
Photo: Atesh movement

Quote: "He provided Ukraine's defence forces with operational information all this time, including the locations of headquarters and ammunition storage points.

Among the transmitted data was information about an enemy unit's offensive plans on the Toretsk front. The location of attack drone operators was revealed and a strike was conducted, resulting in the death of two occupiers and injuries to three others."

Support UP or become our patron!

partisansDonetsk Oblastwar
Advertisement:

updatedAir defence system responds to drone attack in Kyiv, clinic and residential buildings damaged, one person injured

Fifth consecutive Europa League defeat: Dynamo Kyiv loses to Viktoria Plzeň

Journalists identify Belarusian location where Russians tortured Ukrainian POWs – video, photos

Zelenskyy signs historic tax rise into law

Zelenskyy signs law on Ukraine's state budget for 2025

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda journalist: defendants receive suspended sentence, subject to appeal

All News
partisans
Resistance sabotages railway near Mariupol, where tracks to Russia are being laid
Ukrainian convicted in absentia in Belarus for blowing up Russian A-50 aircraft at Machulishchy
Russians install air defence system right next to beach in Sevastopol – photos
RECENT NEWS
00:18
updatedAir defence system responds to drone attack in Kyiv, clinic and residential buildings damaged, one person injured
23:06
Norway to assist Poland in protecting key aid hub for Ukraine
22:34
Georgian president joins anti-government protest
21:56
Fifth consecutive Europa League defeat: Dynamo Kyiv loses to Viktoria Plzeň
21:50
Protests erupt in Georgia after government freezes EU accession process
21:06
Zelenskyy to speak with Scholz, whom he previously criticised over call with Putin
21:01
NATO-Ukraine Council to meet in December
20:44
Journalists identify Belarusian location where Russians tortured Ukrainian POWs – video, photos
20:41
Ukrainians Beleniuk and Nasibov among World's Best Wrestlers
20:36
Russians execute four more Ukrainian POWs in Pokrovsk District – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: