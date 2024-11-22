Ukraine wants THAAD missile system or Patriot upgrade, after attack by new Russian missile – media

Ukraine is working with its US partners to obtain a THAAD anti-ballistic missile defence system or upgrade the Patriot in the wake of Russia's attack with a new experimental missile type.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine, citing sources in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The source said that, according to the General Staff, the number of these new experimental missiles is very limited. At the same time, the Armed Forces believe that Russia's goal is to intimidate Ukrainians.

"They are superior to conventional missiles in all respects - in terms of height and speed," the General Staff said.

The source stated that negotiations are currently underway with the US side to provide the relevant systems.

Two options are being considered to shoot down these missiles: either to upgrade the Patriot or to receive appropriate THAAD systems - anti-missile systems capable of shooting down ballistic missiles.

Background:

Russian leader Vladimir Putin said that during the morning attack on Dnipro on 21 November, the Russians used an Oreshnik medium-range missile.

The Pentagon clarified that Russia had launched an experimental medium-range ballistic missile, derived from the RS-26 Rubezh intercontinental ballistic missile, on the city of Dnipro.

