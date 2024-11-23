All Sections
Russia's FSB holds editor-in-chief of Crimean Tatar children's magazine for 36 hours in Crimea

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 23 November 2024, 10:59
Ediye Muslimova (centre). Photo: Facebook

Reports indicated that Ediye Muslimova, the editor-in-chief of the Crimean Tatar children's magazine Armanchyk, had gone missing in occupied Crimea. She reappeared on the night of 22-23 November and reported being held by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).

Source: Muslimova on Facebook

Details: She reported that FSB officers had questions about the work of her magazine after "receiving a tip-off".

Quote from Muslimova: "No force was used against me. The FSB officers were very respectful. It took them a long time to figure out who wrote this and who did that.

They had a lot of questions about my work and about the magazine."

Details: Muslimova also revealed that the magazine, with 1,485 subscribers, is still "somehow holding on".
Background: On 21 November, 61-year-old Ediye Muslimova was abducted in temporarily occupied Crimea.

CrimeaCrimean TatarsRussian Federal Security Servicemedia
