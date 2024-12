Ukrainian air defences destroy over 10 drones attacking Kyiv

Mobile fire group. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s defence forces have destroyed over 10 drones attacking the city of Kyiv on the night of 25-26 November.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram

Quote from Kyiv City Military Administration Head Serhii Popko: "An air-raid warning was in effect in the city for over five hours. Assets and personnel of the defence forces detected and destroyed over 10 Russian UAVs threatening Kyiv."

Advertisement:

Details: Popko added that there were no casualties or damage.

Background: On the evening of 25 November, Russian troops launched kamikaze drones into Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!