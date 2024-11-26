Russians hit critical infrastructure facility in Ternopil Oblast
Tuesday, 26 November 2024, 08:27
Russian attack drones damaged a critical infrastructure facility in Ternopil Oblast on the night of 25-26 November.
Source: Viacheslav Nehoda, Head of Ternopil Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "During the night attack, enemy UAVs damaged one of the critical infrastructure facilities. Fortunately, there were no casualties. Firefighters and police are working at the scene."
Details: Currently, Ternopil and other settlements have no stable electricity supply.
Relevant services are already working to fix the problem, Nehoda said.
Background: On the night of 25-26 November, Russian troops attacked Ternopil, causing problems with electricity and water supply in the city.
