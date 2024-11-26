All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians hit critical infrastructure facility in Ternopil Oblast

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 26 November 2024, 08:27
Russians hit critical infrastructure facility in Ternopil Oblast
Stock Photo: Telegram of SES

Russian attack drones damaged a critical infrastructure facility in Ternopil Oblast on the night of 25-26 November.

Source: Viacheslav Nehoda, Head of Ternopil Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "During the night attack, enemy UAVs damaged one of the critical infrastructure facilities. Fortunately, there were no casualties. Firefighters and police are working at the scene."

Advertisement:

Details: Currently, Ternopil and other settlements have no stable electricity supply.

Relevant services are already working to fix the problem, Nehoda said.

Background: On the night of 25-26 November, Russian troops attacked Ternopil, causing problems with electricity and water supply in the city.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

TernopilTernopil Oblastdronespower
Advertisement:

Ukraine signs memorandum with US for US$825 million energy system aid

Ukraine's Ministry of Reintegration is renamed Ministry of National Unity

Ukrainian parliament appoints Chernyshov as Minister for National Unity

Members of Ukraine's Servant of the People faction choose candidate to head Ukrainian Unity Ministry

NATO Secretary General warns Trump of "dire threat" if Ukraine signs bad peace deal

Ukraine officially rejects guarantees substituting for NATO membership, Foreign Ministry says

All News
Ternopil
Russians attack Ternopil: power and water supply disrupted
Bishop from Ternopil to become youngest Vatican cardinal
No threat to Ternopil residents: chlorine and hydrochloric acid levels in air have dropped below normal
RECENT NEWS
22:54
Day six of protests in Georgia: Police launch harsh crackdown outside parliament – videos
22:19
Austria contributes €10 million to World Bank fund supporting Ukraine
22:10
Head of Ukrainian President's Office departs for US to talk with Trump's team – media
21:58
South Korean president announces lifting of martial law
20:40
Russia and Belarus to establish training centres for joint military preparation
20:22
Russian foreign minister to attend OSCE meeting in Malta
19:53
Ukraine signs memorandum with US for US$825 million energy system aid
19:34
India abandons Russian weapons in favour of American ones – Bloomberg
19:32
Ukrainian foreign minister reveals details of air defence needs: at least 20 systems to protect energy infrastructure
19:32
Only Norwegians ahead: Ukrainian takes 4th place in individual race at Kontiolahti World Cup
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: