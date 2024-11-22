All Sections
Air-raid warning in effect for over 10 hours in Kyiv Oblast

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 22 November 2024, 18:08
Air-raid warning in effect for over 10 hours in Kyiv Oblast
Stock photo: Getty Images

On Friday, an air-raid warning was in effect for more than 10 hours in Kyiv Oblast, with air defence forces actively operating in the oblast. No hits to infrastructure facilities were reported, but the fall of debris was recorded.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The enemy continues terrorising Kyiv Oblast with UAV attacks. The previous air-raid warning was in effect for more than 10 hours.

Air defence forces were actively operating in the oblast. Enemy targets were destroyed. We thank our defenders of the sky for their reliable protection.

There were no casualties among the population."

Details: No hits to critical or residential infrastructure were reported.

Reportedly, the wreckage fell in open areas outside the settlements.

The KOMA said that a car was damaged by the fragments of the downed targets.

Background: Over the course of 22 November, Russia attacked Ukraine with 114 different drones, and the air defence destroyed 64 of them.

