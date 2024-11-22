All Sections
​​Russians execute five captured Ukrainian soldiers near Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 22 November 2024, 17:37
​​Russians execute five captured Ukrainian soldiers near Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast
Screenshot: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

The Russians have shot dead five captured Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers near Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast. The prosecutor's office has launched an investigation.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: According to operational data, on 2 October, Russian Armed Forces assaulted the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the town of Vuhledar. During the attack, the Russians captured five unarmed Ukrainian defenders. They killed one of them in a forest belt, brought four others to the road under the sights of automatic weapons, and executed them.

Quote: "The killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and qualifies as a serious international crime.

Urgent investigative (search) actions are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the incident.

The pre-trial investigation is conducted by the Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts."

Background: The Office of the Prosecutor General states that the number of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war is increasing every month. In October-November, the prosecutor's office opened 13 cases of executions of 54 Ukrainian prisoners of war, which is a third of all such proceedings in 2024.

Support UP or become our patron!

