How many civilians remain in frontline cities of Donetsk Oblast – Oblast administration reports

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 27 November 2024, 18:21
Stock photo: Getty Images

The approach of the front line to the cities of Kurakhove, Myrnohrad, Toretsk and Chasiv Yar has made it nearly impossible to deliver humanitarian aid there, with civilian evacuations occurring only sporadically. Donetsk Oblast Military Administration says those willing to leave have already evacuated.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, during the 24/7 national joint newscast, as reported by Vilne Radio

Details: As of 27 November, more than 16,000 civilians remain in the cities of Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Myrnohrad, Toretsk and Chasiv Yar, near the front line;

in Pokrovsk, approximately 11,500 adults and 32 children (down from 12,000 adults and 51 children on 29 October);

in Myrnohrad, 3,000 adults (unchanged since 10 November);

in Chasiv Yar, 300 adults (less than 400 civilians reported in the Chasiv Yar hromada on 5 November). [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.];

in Toretsk, 600-620 adults (down from 900 on 4 November);

in Kurakhove, 600-650 adults are staying (previously estimated at 1,000 on 6 November).

Filashkin stated that delivering humanitarian aid to the cities of Kurakhove, Myrnohrad, Toretsk and Chasiv Yar is nearly impossible due to Russian fire control over access routes. He also acknowledged Russian advances in the area and urged civilians to evacuate while it is still possible.

All children have been evacuated from Toretsk, Myrnohrad, Chasiv Yar, and Kurakhove.

Evacuations of civilians continue sporadically under significant risk, facilitated by Ukrainian military efforts.

Quote from Filashkin: "The military is evacuating our people, but these are very isolated cases. All those who wanted to leave have already done so. For example, in Selydove, when the enemy entered the city, there were cases of civilians being shot. We inform people about this through our soldiers, but evacuations are happening very slowly. Elderly residents often say, ‘These are our homes; even if we live in ruins, they are still ours.’ People’s motivation differs a lot."

Donetsk Oblastevacuationwar
