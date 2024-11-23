All Sections
Zelenskyy supports change of management system in Ukrainian Armed Forces to reduce bureaucracy

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 23 November 2024, 19:43
Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting with the military. Stock photo: Office of the President

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy supports the transition of the Armed Forces to a corps-based system of command if it helps reduce bureaucracy in the army.

Source: Zelenskyy during the 3rd International Grain from Ukraine Conference on Saturday, as reported by the President's website

Quote from Zelenskyy: "It's up to the military to decide. If the corps system that they are proposing today reduces the distance between a general and a soldier, if this bureaucracy is reduced, let them do what they can to reduce it."

Details: The President stressed that the task now is to reduce bureaucracy in the army. In particular, this should be the responsibility of Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "An officer must see [perhaps, Zelenskyy meant to say understand – ed.] a soldier. A general who has not been in a trench is not a general for me. Regardless of his experience. With all due respect. Today, the most difficult situation is on the front line, in the trench."

The president says it is necessary not only to talk about problematic issues during staff meetings or in the command headquarters but also to communicate directly with the soldiers.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "That's why Syrskyi is constantly on the battlefield, constantly going there. We have conversations every day, twice a day. He has a morning and evening report. But it's still not enough. Generals should be in the trenches. That's the nature of this war. The morale of the military is the most important thing."

Background: Earlier, Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster, reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would present a concept of the reform by the end of November, under which the Ukrainian army would switch to the system of corps ans brigades. Such a system would significantly save human and material resources. 

ZelenskyyArmed Forcesarmy
