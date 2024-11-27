All Sections
Ukrainian Special Operations Forces capture several dozen Russian marines in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 27 November 2024, 20:27
Russian marines captured in Kursk Oblast. Photo: Ukrainian Special Operations Forces

Soldiers of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces released a video talking to captured Russian marines.

Source: Special Operations Forces on social media

Details: The Ukrainian military said that during their special operation on the Kursk front, the "enemy suffered significant losses in manpower". In addition, "several dozen servicemen of the 810th Marine Brigade of the Russian Federation" were captured.

Quote: "This is how the enemy marines should "celebrate" their professional holiday".

Details: On 27 November, Russians celebrate the day of naval infantry.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kursk Oblastprisonerswar
