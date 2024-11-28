Trump's national security adviser chooses proposals to end war in Ukraine – CNN

Mike Waltz, the future national security advisor to US President-elect Donald Trump, has been reviewing several proposals regarding the cessation of the war in Ukraine in recent days.

Source: CNN with reference to two sources familiar with the matter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The sources said that, although details of the strategy are still being worked out, Trump’s officials are likely to push for an immediate ceasefire to temporarily freeze the conflict while both sides engage in talks.

It is expected that Trump’s administration representatives will also advocate for European allies and NATO to take on a larger share of the financial burden of supporting Ukraine.

Waltz is considering ideas, including one from General Keith Kellogg, who was recently appointed by Trump as his special envoy for Russia and Ukraine.

Kellogg’s proposal suggests that continued US military assistance to Ukraine will be conditional on Kyiv’s involvement in peace talks with Russia and "a formal US policy to seek a cease-fire and negotiated settlement of the Ukraine conflict". Meanwhile, Ukraine’s aspirations to join NATO would be "put off" for an extended period.

Waltz also reviewed a separate proposal supported by Richard Grenell, former US ambassador to Germany, who has voiced support for the creation of "autonomous regions" within Ukraine, although he did not provide any details.

Another idea under consideration is allowing Russia to retain the territories it currently controls in exchange for Ukraine’s membership in NATO. However, sources clarified that few within Trump’s circle are advocating for Ukraine’s NATO membership in the near future.

Ukraine was among the issues Waltz discussed last week with Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor to Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, sources caution that it is still too early to determine what the final strategy of Trump’s team will look like.

Trump himself has been constantly shifting his position and messaging tactics, especially on foreign policy issues, meaning the planning process for Ukraine is likely to remain unstable.

Trump’s national security appointees have publicly stated that the newly elected president is considering several options, including those that contradict his previous views.

Sebastian Gorka, who was recently appointed by Trump as one of Waltz's top deputies, recently called Vladimir Putin a "thug" and stated that the new administration could increase US military assistance to Ukraine beyond the current support level to achieve a swift end to the war.

Meanwhile, high-ranking officials in Trump’s team expect the new president to adopt a similarly tough stance on Ukraine and could threaten to cut off assistance.

