Biden prepares US$725 million military assistance package for Ukraine – Reuters

The administration of current US President Joe Biden has been preparing a US$725 million weapons package for Ukraine.

Details: Reuters noted that step taken by Biden's step before the end of his presidential term is part of efforts to support Kyiv.

According to an US official familiar with the plan, the Biden administration intends to provide a variety of anti-tank weapons from US stockpiles to deter Russian forces.

The planned shipments include anti-tank weapons, anti-personnel mines, drones, Stinger missiles, ammunition for HIMARS systems and cluster munitions that can be used in GMLRS rockets.

An official indicated that Congress could be officially notified about the weapons package as early as Monday.

Reuters added that the package's content and size may change in the days ahead of Biden's expected signing.

This package will be the largest authorised under the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA), which allows the US to use existing weapons stockpiles to assist allies in emergencies.

Previous PDA packages typically ranged from US$125 million to US$250 million. Biden now has access to US$4–5 billion in PDA funds approved by Congress, which he is expected to use before Republican president-elect Donald Trump takes office on 20 January.

Reuters also highlighted that the decision to supply mines had sparked mixed reactions, as the United States has not exported landmines for decades. Their use is controversial due to the potential risk to civilian population.

While over 160 countries have signed a treaty banning the use of landmines, Kyiv has been requesting them since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in early 2022. Russian forces deploy such mines along the line of contact.

Meanwhile, the United States expects Ukraine to use the mines strictly on its territory, avoiding placement in civilian areas.

Reuters reiterated that, according to analysts, Russian forces are currently advancing at their fastest pace on the battlefield since the full-scale invasion began, having occupied territory equivalent to half the size of London in the past month alone.

Background: It was reported that the Biden administration does not have enough time to provide Ukraine with all the military aid authorised by Congress before Biden’s presidency ends in January 2025, and some of the authority in this regard will be transferred to Donald Trump's team.

