President's Office responds to US call to mobilise young men from 18

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 28 November 2024, 02:00
President's Office responds to US call to mobilise young men from 18
Dmytro Lytvyn and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Serhiy Leshchenko on Telegram

Dmytro Lytvyn, the Communications Advisor to the President of Ukraine, has responded to US calls for lowering the mobilisation age, noting that the promised weapons are not delivered on time and there are not enough weapons to properly equip the soldiers already mobilised.

Source: Lytvyn on X (Twitter)

Quote: "It doesn't make sense to see calls for Ukraine to lower the mobilisation age, presumably in order to draft more people, when we can see that previously announced equipment is not arriving on time. Because of these delays, Ukraine lacks weapons to equip already mobilized soldiers."

Details: Lytvyn added that "partners have complete access to the data and can compare promises to actual deliveries."

Quote: "Ukraine cannot be expected to compensate for delays in logistics or hesitation in support with the youth of our men on the frontline."

Background: 

  • The administration of US President Joe Biden urged Ukraine to amend its conscription law to enable the drafting of men as young as 18 and to expedite the expansion of its armed forces personnel.
  • On 19 November, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan stated that Ukraine had received a significant supply of various American weapons but continued to face challenges on the battlefield, attributing the difficulties to issues with mobilisation.

