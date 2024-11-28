Ukraine's defence forces comment on difficult battles in Toretsk

The situation in the town of Toretsk in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast is extremely difficult, with Russian forces carrying out numerous assaults and deploying aircraft and artillery to strike the city.

Source: Major Anastasiia Bobovnikova, spokeswoman for the Luhansk Operational-Tactical Group, during Ukraine’s national 24/7 newscast, as reported by Army Inform

Quote: "When it comes to urban combat, [Russian forces are] always at arm’s length. Enemy forces might be around the corner or on the first floor when our forces are on the ground floor – or the other way round. It’s always close combat."

Details: Bobovnikova said that a hundred or more Russian soldiers are killed in battles in Toretsk daily.

