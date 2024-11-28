All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine's defence forces comment on difficult battles in Toretsk

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 28 November 2024, 12:21
Ukraine's defence forces comment on difficult battles in Toretsk
The town of Toretsk in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast. Screenshot: DeepState map

The situation in the town of Toretsk in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast is extremely difficult, with Russian forces carrying out numerous assaults and deploying aircraft and artillery to strike the city.

Source: Major Anastasiia Bobovnikova, spokeswoman for the Luhansk Operational-Tactical Group, during Ukraine’s national 24/7 newscast, as reported by Army Inform

Quote: "When it comes to urban combat, [Russian forces are] always at arm’s length. Enemy forces might be around the corner or on the first floor when our forces are on the ground floor – or the other way round. It’s always close combat."

Advertisement:

Details: Bobovnikova said that a hundred or more Russian soldiers are killed in battles in Toretsk daily.

Support UP or become our patron!

Donetsk Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Ukraine signs memorandum with US for US$825 million energy system aid

Ukraine's Ministry of Reintegration is renamed Ministry of National Unity

Ukrainian parliament appoints Chernyshov as Minister for National Unity

Members of Ukraine's Servant of the People faction choose candidate to head Ukrainian Unity Ministry

NATO Secretary General warns Trump of "dire threat" if Ukraine signs bad peace deal

Ukraine officially rejects guarantees substituting for NATO membership, Foreign Ministry says

All News
Donetsk Oblast
How many civilians remain in frontline cities of Donetsk Oblast – Oblast administration reports
Russians occupy 2 settlements in Donetsk Oblast and advance in Kharkiv Oblast – DeepState
Russian troops advance in Donetsk Oblast, trying to encircle Velyka Novosilka – ISW
RECENT NEWS
22:54
Day six of protests in Georgia: Police launch harsh crackdown outside parliament – videos
22:19
Austria contributes €10 million to World Bank fund supporting Ukraine
22:10
Head of Ukrainian President's Office departs for US to talk with Trump's team – media
21:58
South Korean president announces lifting of martial law
20:40
Russia and Belarus to establish training centres for joint military preparation
20:22
Russian foreign minister to attend OSCE meeting in Malta
19:53
Ukraine signs memorandum with US for US$825 million energy system aid
19:34
India abandons Russian weapons in favour of American ones – Bloomberg
19:32
Ukrainian foreign minister reveals details of air defence needs: at least 20 systems to protect energy infrastructure
19:32
Only Norwegians ahead: Ukrainian takes 4th place in individual race at Kontiolahti World Cup
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: