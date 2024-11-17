Finnish Foreign Minister urges EU leaders to refrain from further calls to Putin

Elina Valtonen, Finnish Foreign Minister, has called on European leaders to refrain from any more phone calls to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: The Finnish official said this on the air of ARD, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Valtonen urged the European allies to keep their distance from the Kremlin.

Quote: "The most important thing is that we understand that we should not once again vie for the Kremlin’s attention. This will not help if the heads of European states make coordinated or uncoordinated phone calls with Putin," she said in an interview with ARD Europe magazine.

According to the minister, a concerted reaction is required, not just with the US but, most importantly, with Ukraine.

Valtonen also stated that the conference of Foreign Ministers on Monday will consider fresh measures against the Russian Federation, namely limits on its "shadow fleet." According to the minister, this will address not only Russia bypassing existing restrictions, but also the damage it causes to the environment.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Russia's latest attack against Ukraine proved the ineffectiveness of telephone diplomacy.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stressed that Russia's latest large-scale missile attack on Ukraine is war criminal Vladimir Putin's response to those who have called or visited him recently.

On the afternoon of 15 November, it was reported that Scholz had spoken to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin for the first time in two years. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy labelled the call a "Pandora's box".

