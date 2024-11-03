All Sections
Fires break out in Kyiv due to falling wreckage of Russian drones

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 3 November 2024, 01:50
Fires break out in Kyiv due to falling wreckage of Russian drones
Fire due to the drone's wreckage. Photo: screenshot from Kyiv Info video

Fires broke out in Kyiv on the night of  2-3 November due to the fall of wreckage from downed Russian drones.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote from Serhii Popko: "As a result of an attack by Russian armed forces strike UAVs on Kyiv, wreckage fell in the Holosiivskyi district of the city, in an open area."

Details: Popko noted that fires had broken out and had been extinguished. He said there was no information on casualties or damage.

He also added that the air-raid warning remained in effect, and air defence systems were operating in the capital.

Updated: Popko later reported falling debris and fires in the Desnianskyi district of the capital.

Quote from Popko: " Debris fell in the Desnianskyi district of the city, in an open area. The situation is the same with the fire.

There was no information on casualties or damage."

Details: The  all-clear in Kyiv was given at 02:16 on 3 November. 

Background:

  • Kyiv City Military Administration reported that Russians were using ultra-low altitude tactics in their attacks on Kyiv with attack drones, trying to find out the location of air defences.
  • Debris fell in six districts of the capital as a result of a Russian armed forces drone attack on Kyiv on Saturday, 2 November.

