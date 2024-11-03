All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

UAV wreckage spotted falling in Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 3 November 2024, 06:24
UAV wreckage spotted falling in Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv
The UAV. Stock photo: Getty Images

Wreckage from a Russian drone was spotted falling in Kyiv on Sunday morning, while reports of a fire in the Shevchenkivskyi district were not confirmed.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA); Vitali Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv

Details: The report states that as a result of an attack by Russian drones on Kyiv, wreckage was seen falling in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city.

Advertisement:

Early reports indicate that information regarding fires breaking out had been received.

Quote from KCMA: "Data on the scale of the fire, the damage caused or casualties is being confirmed."

Updated: Later, Klitschko said that information concerning a fire at the scene in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital had not been confirmed.

Advertisement:

Quote from Klitschko: "'There is no fire in the Shevchenkivskyi district, where the emergency services were called, and there are no casualties."

Background: On the night of 2-3 November, fires broke out in Kyiv due to the falling wreckage of downed Russian drones.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kyivdronesair defencefire
Advertisement:

Trump's Peace Plan excludes deployment of US troops in buffer zone – The Telegraph

Ukrainian air defence downs 32 out of 51 Russian attack drones overnight

Shahed drone attack on Odesa: high-rise and office buildings damaged, cars burnt down – photos

Russia attacks Sumy Oblast with ballistic missiles and guided aerial bombs, injuring eight people – photo

US Justice Department describes how Iran attempted to kill Trump

Elon Musk takes part in Trump's phone call with Zelenskyy – media

All News
Kyiv
Kyiv authorities show aftermath of night attack by Russian drones on Ukraine's capital – photos
Fires started in Kyiv due to falling wreckage of Russian drones
Kyiv authorities describe Russian UAV tactics: ultra-low altitude and wave attacks
RECENT NEWS
10:42
EU chief diplomat Borrell arrives in Kyiv
10:10
Russian nighttime attack on Odesa: one killed, 13 injured – photos
09:52
Trump's Peace Plan excludes deployment of US troops in buffer zone – The Telegraph
09:33
Ukrainian soldiers face 171 combat clashes with Russians on battlefield over past day
08:51
Russians kill and injure 10 people in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts in one day
08:23
Ukrainian air defence downs 32 out of 51 Russian attack drones overnight
08:00
updatedRussians attack Kharkiv with aerial bombs, hitting one of city's busiest roads
07:57
Russians attack Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: man injured, industrial business damaged
07:38
Russians launch 417 attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast over past day
07:27
Russia loses 1,660 soldiers, 23 artillery systems and 49 armoured combat vehicles in one day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: