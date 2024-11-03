UAV wreckage spotted falling in Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv
Wreckage from a Russian drone was spotted falling in Kyiv on Sunday morning, while reports of a fire in the Shevchenkivskyi district were not confirmed.
Source: Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA); Vitali Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv
Details: The report states that as a result of an attack by Russian drones on Kyiv, wreckage was seen falling in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city.
Early reports indicate that information regarding fires breaking out had been received.
Quote from KCMA: "Data on the scale of the fire, the damage caused or casualties is being confirmed."
Updated: Later, Klitschko said that information concerning a fire at the scene in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital had not been confirmed.
Quote from Klitschko: "'There is no fire in the Shevchenkivskyi district, where the emergency services were called, and there are no casualties."
Background: On the night of 2-3 November, fires broke out in Kyiv due to the falling wreckage of downed Russian drones.
