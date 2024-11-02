All Sections
Russian UAV wreckage injures 82-year-old woman and damages houses in Kyiv Oblast – photos

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 2 November 2024, 16:11
Damage caused by Russian UAV wreckage in Kyiv. Photo: Ukraine's National Police

On Saturday, a Russian UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast resulted in injuries to an 82-year-old woman and caused damage to eight houses across four districts, as well as an apartment in a high-rise building.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that an 82-year-old woman had been injured in the attack, sustaining shrapnel wounds from the fall of UAV wreckage. The woman was taken to hospital with head wounds and a hypertensive crisis. Her condition is satisfactory.

The attack caused minor damage, shattering windows and doors and affecting facades and roofs. Eight houses in four districts, an apartment in a high-rise building, and two outbuildings were impacted.

In addition, power lines were damaged. A total of 1,860 subscribers in one of the region's settlements were left without electricity as of 12:00.

 
A combine harvester burned out in a private household due to the fall of wreckage from the downed targets.

Previously: Russian forces targeted Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast on the night of 1-2 November and the morning and afternoon of 2 November. In particular, a fire broke out in a residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv due to the fall of UAV wreckage, leaving two people injured.

