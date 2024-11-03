All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian air defence forces target Rusian drones in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 3 November 2024, 05:36
Ukrainian air defence forces target Rusian drones in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast
Mobile air defence fire group. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Air defence forces in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast targeted Russian drones on the morning of 3 November.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration (KOMA); Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA)

Details: The report noted that the attack by Russian drones continues.

Advertisement:

Quote from KOMA: "Air defence forces are working on targets".

Details: Explosions were heard in Kyiv.

At 06:10, KCMA reported that air defence systems were targeting Russian drones in the capital.

Advertisement:

Updated: The all-clear was given at 06:37 in Kyiv and at 06:41 in the oblast.

Background: Russian drones were launched once again to attack Ukraine's oblasts on the evening of Saturday, 2 November.

On the night of 2-3 November, fires broke out in Kyiv due to the fall of downed Russian drones.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kyiv Oblastair defencedrones
Advertisement:

​​Russians execute wounded and unarmed Ukrainian soldier – Ukrainian ombudsman

Ukraine produces first 100 missile weapons – Zelenskyy

No consensus in EU on training mission in Ukraine – EU chief diplomat

Dialogue between Zelenskyy and Trump established, teams will start preparing meeting – Ukraine's foreign minister

Another explosion rocks chemical plant hit by Ukrainian drones – Ukrainska Pravda's source

EU chief diplomat Borrell arrives in Kyiv

All News
Kyiv Oblast
Air-raid warning in Kyiv Oblast in effect for 11 hours, damage reported in five districts – photos
Russian UAV wreckage injures 82-year-old woman and damages houses in Kyiv Oblast – photos
Air defence shot down drones in Kyiv Oblast
RECENT NEWS
23:52
Russians injure 4 residents of Sumy Oblast on Saturday
23:24
ATMs and Ukrposhta post offices no longer work in Kupiansk community
22:33
Russians strike near multi-storey building in Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs
22:15
"Shot from machine gun point-blank": Security Service of Ukraine and prosecutors investigate most recent execution of Ukrainian soldier by Russians
22:09
Trump denies adviser's words about "lost Crimea" and peace instead of victory
20:57
Situation on battlefield complicated and tends to worsen – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
20:43
​​Russians execute wounded and unarmed Ukrainian soldier – Ukrainian ombudsman
19:23
Zelenskyy criticises Ukraine's partners for "letting air defence systems stand idle"
19:12
Ukraine produces first 100 missile weapons – Zelenskyy
18:25
No consensus in EU on training mission in Ukraine – EU chief diplomat
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: