Ukrainian air defence forces target Rusian drones in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast
Air defence forces in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast targeted Russian drones on the morning of 3 November.
Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration (KOMA); Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA)
Details: The report noted that the attack by Russian drones continues.
Quote from KOMA: "Air defence forces are working on targets".
Details: Explosions were heard in Kyiv.
At 06:10, KCMA reported that air defence systems were targeting Russian drones in the capital.
Updated: The all-clear was given at 06:37 in Kyiv and at 06:41 in the oblast.
Background: Russian drones were launched once again to attack Ukraine's oblasts on the evening of Saturday, 2 November.
On the night of 2-3 November, fires broke out in Kyiv due to the fall of downed Russian drones.
