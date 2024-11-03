Ukrainian air defence forces target Rusian drones in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast

Mobile air defence fire group. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Air defence forces in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast targeted Russian drones on the morning of 3 November.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration (KOMA); Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA)

Details: The report noted that the attack by Russian drones continues.

Advertisement:

Quote from KOMA: "Air defence forces are working on targets".

Details: Explosions were heard in Kyiv.

At 06:10, KCMA reported that air defence systems were targeting Russian drones in the capital.

Advertisement:

Updated: The all-clear was given at 06:37 in Kyiv and at 06:41 in the oblast.

Background: Russian drones were launched once again to attack Ukraine's oblasts on the evening of Saturday, 2 November.

On the night of 2-3 November, fires broke out in Kyiv due to the fall of downed Russian drones.

Support UP or become our patron!