Rheinmetall to complete second military plant in Ukraine soon – NATO Secretary General

Ivanna KostinaMonday, 4 November 2024, 21:04
Stock photo: Getty Images

German defence company Rheinmetall is set to complete the construction of a second military facility in Ukraine soon.

Source: NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, as reported by European Pravda

Details: He emphasised that developing defence industries is crucial for Europe's security and the protection of Ukraine.

Quote: "The German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall has just inaugurated the first factory in Ukraine, with a second facility nearing completion soon. And Rheinmetall has significantly increased ammunition production since 2022."

Furthermore, the Secretary General highlighted that German industry is essential for NATO and Ukraine.

Recently, Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger expressed plans to open a total of four factories in Ukraine.

Background: 

  • Italian company Leonardo SpA and Germany's Rheinmetall AG have agreed to establish a joint venture for producing combat vehicles in Europe. 
  • Additionally, in April, Lithuania signed a memorandum of understanding with Rheinmetall, paving the way for constructing an artillery ammunition production facility within its territory.

