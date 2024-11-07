All Sections
Russian drone attack in Kyiv damages apartment and sparks fires

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 7 November 2024, 02:10
Russian drone attack in Kyiv damages apartment and sparks fires
Russian drone wreckage. Stock photo: Andrii Niebytov

A Russian drone attack in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv has damaged an apartment and fires have broken out on the territory of a garage cooperative and a car service centre on the night of 6-7 November.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote: "Early reports indicate that there is significant damage to an apartment in a residential building as a result of the Russian Armed Forces' drone attack on Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district."

"In addition, a fire was recorded on the territory of a garage cooperative. Emergency services are on their way."

Details: Kyiv City Military Administration noted that no information on casualties has been received as of now, although the information is being confirmed.

Updated: Later, Kyiv City Military Administration reported that a fire also broke out at a nearby car service centre next to the burning garages in the Holosiivskyi district. The total fire area covers 300 square metres.

