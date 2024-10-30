EU satisfied with performance of Ukrainian parliament but notices pressure on opposition

The European Commission (EC) regards the performance of Ukraine’s parliament (Verkhovna Rada) as effective despite the constraints of martial law. However, it also notes restrictions on opposition rights and is actively monitoring these limitations.

Source: the EC's annual report on the progress of candidate countries, including Ukraine, seen by European Pravda

Details: The assessments from the EU’s executive body were presented within what is known as the enlargement package, which Brussels delivers to all candidate countries each autumn. This package evaluates, among other things, the state of democratic institutions, a vital component of the "fundamentals" block in negotiations on new members joining the EU.

Advertisement:

In the report, the European Commission emphasises that Ukraine remains a democracy despite the war. In particular, the EC praises the effectiveness of both the parliament and the government and their continuous work. "Key decisions [taken by the Ukrainian parliament], especially on defence and security questions, were adopted by clear cross-party majorities," the report says. The EC also believes that the Rada does not abuse the procedure of expedited consideration of draft laws.

However, Brussels noted certain problems in the work of the opposition. "The parliamentary opposition needs to be able to perform its function," the report says.

In particular, the EC drew attention to unreasonable restrictions on MPs' business trips.

Advertisement:

"Cases of disproportionate travel restrictions for representatives of the parliamentary opposition and alleged pressure on civil society organisations (CSOs) need to be properly addressed," the report says. Until now, Brussels has avoided making any public complaints on this matter.

The EC also commented separately on the restrictions on journalists at the Verkhovna Rada sessions and noted "individual MPs" who conduct their own broadcasts. Opposition MPs are reportedly conducting these "unauthorised" broadcasts in both text and video formats.

Notably, the report gave a positive assessment of the overall functioning of democratic institutions in Ukraine.

Background:

European Pravda reported that the European Commission also acknowledged in the report that Ukraine had fulfilled all the conditions set for candidate status in 2022, including the requirements for national minority rights, in its preparations for EU accession.

However, a similar report set a condition for further rapprochement with the EU for Georgia. The European Commission believes that in order to start accession negotiations, Georgia must change its course, which is currently jeopardising its path to the EU.

Support UP or become our patron!