Russians drop explosives from UAV in Kherson Oblast, killing woman and injuring 5 people

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 10 December 2024, 14:16
An FPV drone used by the Russians to attack civilians in Kherson Oblast. Photo provided by local residents

One person was killed and five others were injured as a result of Russian drone-dropped explosives in Kherson Oblast on the morning of 10 December.

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram; Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote from the prosecutor's office: "On 10 December, at about 06:00, the Russian military attacked a street in the village of Odradokamianka in the Beryslav district with a drone. A 74-year-old woman was killed as a result of the attack."

Details: Criminal proceedings have been initiated over the incident. 

Update: Later, Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that four people were injured in the Russian drone strikes.

In particular, a 34-year-old man sustained a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to both legs, a 49-year-old man received an explosive injury and a concussion, and a 74-year-old man suffered an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to his foot in the city of Kherson.

A 69-year-old woman was injured in a UAV attack in Kindiika. She sustained an explosive injury and leg wounds.

The injured were taken to hospital.

At around 13:00, the Russians attacked Antonivka with a drone. A 67-year-old man, who was near his house, was hit by the strike. He was taken to hospital with explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds to both legs.

Background:

  • The Russians are attacking civilians in Kherson Oblast on a daily basis. Every day, local authorities report people killed or injured as a result of the Russians dropping explosives from drones.
  • Earlier, the Financial Times reported that Russia is training kamikaze drone operators on the civilian population of Ukraine.

